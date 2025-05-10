Clutch Hitting Powers Grizzlies to Victory

May 10, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Two-out hitting thrilled the largest home crowd in Minor League Baseball on Friday night as the Fresno Grizzlies (12-19) scored their first five runs with clutch hits before cruising to an 8-1 victory over the Modesto Nuts (19-12) Saturday Night in front of 10,175 fans at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Fresno scored its first five runs with separate two-out rallies in the third, fourth and fifth innings to back a solid string of four Grizzlies pitchers.

Jackson Cox came out strong in the first, retiring the side in order and using a strikeout to cruise through the top of Modesto's order.

Kelvin Hidalgo and Robert Calaz both singled in the first but were ultimately left stranded.

Modesto took advantage of its first baserunner, a one-out walk to Carter Dorighi in the 2nd, and drove him home after a steal of second with a base hit from Cesar Quintas.

Cox locked down Modesto from there and finished three innings without another run allowed.

The Grizzlies rewarded him in the third as Tommy Hopfe legged out an infield single over the pitcher to start the inning, advancing to second when Dervy Ventura's throw deflected away from Jose Caguana at first.

After Hidalgo walked, a double steal put runners at 2nd and 3rd with two outs. Blake Wright drew a walk to load the bases before Kevin Fitzer ripped a double into left center to score two.

The Grizzlies would not look back as they added another two-out run in the fourth when Hopfe singled and scored on Hidalgo's RBI triple.

Fresno put the first two guys on in the fifth as well with Jacob Hinderleider singling to start the inning and stealing second. Wright walked again and Alan Espinal eventually drew a two out walk to load the bases.

Yeiker Reyes delivered the two-run single to stretch the advantage to 5-1.

Meanwhile, reliever Marcos Herrera was fantastic. Herrera allowed just a walk and a hit in four innings of relief, after coming on in the 4th and working through the 7th, while striking out four.

The final burst for Fresno came in the sixth when Calaz singled into right, triggering five consecutive singles. Hinderledier was right behind him and Wright drove in Calaz eventually scoring on Jimmy Obertop's first professional hit that produced two RBI.

Brady Hill walked the bases loaded in the eighth before escaping with a scoreless inning, Luke Thelen worked a clean ninth in his home debut to finish the 8-1 victory.

The Grizzlies set a new season high with 15 hits and saw five different players deliver multi-hit performances. Hinderleider and Fitzer were both 3-5 to lead the way while Hopfe, Hidalgo and Calaz added two hits apiece.

Eight of the nine Grizzlies starters had hits and everyone reached base at least once.

The Grizzlies secured their third win in four games against the North Division leading Nuts to start the homestand.

Saturday night is Dino Nugget Night and Stand Up to Cancer at Chukchansi Park.

The fifth game of the six-game series will see Fresno turn to right-hander Brody Brecht (0-2, 3.26 ERA) against Modesto's RHP Christian Little (0-2, 6.89 ERA) with first pitch scheduled for 6:50pm.

All broadcasts will be available through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/watch.







California League Stories from May 10, 2025

