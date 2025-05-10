Catlett, Bullpen Buoy Grizzlies to Series Victory

After leaning on the offense for big numbers through the first four games of the series, the Fresno Grizzlies (13-19) relied heavily on the bullpen for a 2-1 win over the Modesto Nuts (19-13) Saturday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Forced into action before even the first pitch, the Grizzlies bullpen tossed nine innings without surrendering an earned run and the offense relied on timely hits, reminiscent of the season opening series as Fresno secured a series victory over the 1st place Nuts.

Everett Catlett made a spot start when scheduled starter Brody Brecht was scratched minutes before the first pitch.

Catlett tossed four innings, striking out four, and did not allow an earned run.

Modesto gained the lead, however, after Curtis Washington doubled and was caught in a run down on a pickoff between second and third. But a dropped catch at third allowed Washington to get up and score.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, struggled against Modesto's starter Christian Little, who did not allow a hit through the first 3.2 innings.

With two outs in the fourth, Jacob Hinderleider singled into right center on a two-strike pitch to extend the inning and scored on the next pitch when Blake Wright wrapped a double into the left field corner.

Tied at 1-1, the Grizzlies turned to Fisher Jameson for two scoreless innings of relief and then made their move in the bottom of the sixth.

Tommy Hopfe singled and stole second, his second stolen base of the game. Hopfe moved to third on Robert Calaz's single to right but couldn't score as the ball traveled out to the rightfielder Ryan Picollo too quickly.

Hinderleider then grounded a ball to deep short, in which Calaz was forced out at second, but hustled up the line to prevent the double play and score Hopfe, giving Fresno a 2-1 lead.

That would be enough as Luke Jewett tossed a scoreless seventh and Nathan Blasick retired the final six batters of the game to earn his fifth save of the season.

After smashing 47 hits through the first four games of the series, Fresno used just 5 on Saturday night, but continued to rely on timely hitting.

However, it was the bullpen that carried the game, eating up all nine innings with Catlett's spot start turning into the longest outing of his pro career.

The Grizzlies also clinched the series victory over the division leading rivals from north on the 99 freeway.

The series concludes on Mother's Day, Sunday with a 1:05pm first pitch at Chukchansi Park. Bryan Mena is slated for the Grizzlies while Modesto will counter with righty Matt Tiberia.

