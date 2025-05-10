Ports Fall to 66ers Despite Leary's Home Run
May 10, 2025 - California League (CalL)
Stockton Ports News Release
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Runs were hard to come by for the Ports on Friday night, this time in a 7-2 loss to the 66ers who took a 3-1 lead in the six-game series.
Stockton (15-16) stranded eight runners in the game, including four in the first three innings. All the while Inland Empire (11-20) scored on an RBI triple in the first, and a delayed double steal and a sac fly in the second inning to go up 3-0.
They got one more in the fifth on an RBI double by Raudi Rodriguez off starter Ryan Magdic to go up 4-0 before the Ports briefly made a game of it in the sixth.
Cameron Leary launched a moonshot off the scoreboard in right for a two-run homer (6) to make it a 4-2 game and tie him for the league lead in dingers. But Inland Empire would reclaim their lead and more in the bottom of the seventh against Nathan Dettmer.
A walk and a pair of singles opened the frame to make it 5-2 before a two-run double capped the scoring for a 7-2 Inland Empire lead.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS: The loss dropped the Ports under .500 for the first time since they had a 1-2 record after the opening series of the season. Stockton went 0-4 with runners in scoring position on the night. The Ports are now 3-12 when their opponent scores first, 3-13 when they score four runs or less, and 3-10 when their opponent scores five or more runs.
UP NEXT: The 66ers will start RHP Chris Clark (1-1, 3.41) against the Ports LHP Wei-En Lin (1-1, 4.37) in a 6:35 scheduled Game Five.
