Rawhide Walk-off Quakes in Front of Sold Out Crowd

May 10, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia, CA - Trent Youngblood worked a walk-off walk with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and the Visalia Rawhide completed a four run comeback to defeat the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 6-5 on Friday night.

Visalia (15-16) plated three runs in the eighth and two in the ninth to stun Rancho Cucamonga (21-10) and even the six game series at two games apiece. A sold-out crowd of 2,700 fans watched the late inning thriller.

Trailing by a run in the ninth, Yerald Nin led-off with a walk and stole second. Alberto Barriga then tied the game with a double off the right field wall.

After an intentional walk Adrian Rodriguez worked a walk to load the bases. Eventually with two outs Youngblood came to the plate and played hero, working a full count before taking ball four for Visalia's first walk-off of the season.

In the eighth Diosfran Cabeza and Rodriguez started the rally with singles. Slade Caldwell then reached on an infield single and a throwing error scored the inning's first run. A Youngblood sacrifice fly and a Yassel Soler RBI groundout scored two more.

Junior Sanchez was brilliant in a six inning shutout start for Visalia tossing a career high seven strikeouts. He allowed just three baserunners and worked a no-hitter into the fifth frame.

Caldwell scored the first Visalia run of the game with a triple in the third inning and scored on a wild pitch. He finished with two hits and two runs.

Adonis Perez worked three innings in relief and earned his second win of the season.

