Rawhide Even Series in Small Ball Thriller

May 7, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide defeated the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 4-3 on Wednesday afternoon at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (14-15) patience paid off by working six walks and taking four hit-by-pitches against Rancho Cucamonga (20-9) pitching.

The Rawhide broke a tie game with two runs in the eighth taking advantage of three walks and an error. Yerald Nin scored the go-ahead run with a headfirst slide into home ahead of a tag on a wild pitch.

The Quakes cut the lead to one but Jojo Gonzalez worked his fifth save of the season for the Rawhide with a perfect ninth inning.

Connor Foley worked the best start of his young pro career tossing four shutout innings. The No. 23 D-Backs prospect allowed just one hit and totaled four strikeouts.

Yassel Soler drove in the first run of the game on an RBI single in the 3rd inning and Juan Corniel doubled the lead with an RBI single of his own in the fourth. Rancho then plated two in the fifth frame to tie the game.

Rocco Reid tossed 1.1 innings scoreless in relief with three strikeouts. Victor Morales earned the win on two innings with three strikeouts and limited damage to just one run scored.

Jose Alpuria made four trips on base being hit by a pitch three times and taking a walk. Soler extended his on-base streak to a team high 14 games. Slade Caldwell reached three times on two walks and a single.

Visalia and Rancho Cucamonga continue the series on Thursday with Girl's Night Out presented by INT Events. The first 250 fans 21 and older will receive a Clear Cross Body Bag Giveaway courtesy of Corona. All fans wearing pink can earn a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture courtesy of Party Works. Over 30 female owned businesses will be in attendance with information tables and raffles.

As with every Thursday during the 2025 season at Valley Strong Ballpark the Rawhide will be wearing Visalia Oaks jerseys. Any fans wearing Visalia Oaks gear will also receive a free ticket. Fans can also enjoy $5.59 drinks until first pitch courtesy of Michelob Ultra, Estrella Jalisco, Coors Light & Pacifico.

Fans can purchase tickets on the Rawhide's website or at the stadium ticket office sponsored by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.