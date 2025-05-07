Quakes Tripped up in Visalia

May 7, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide did just enough and held on for their first win over Rancho this season, as the Quakes dropped a 4-3 decision on Wednesday afternoon at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The Quakes endured one of their roughest affairs of the year, with six walks, four hit-batters, a costly error and just five hits on the offensive side of things, as their lead in the South Division is back down to six games.

Visalia took advantage of multiple mistakes in the seventh, breaking a 2-2 tie by scoring twice without the aid of a hit to take a 4-2 lead. Quakes' reliever Connor Godwin (0-1) issued a lead-off walk before Myles Caba came on and wild pitched home the go-ahead run and committed an error to allow a second run to come in.

Trailing 4-2 in the eighth, Rancho was gifted some help from Visalia, thanks to two walks and a wild pitch, which scored Jose Meza to make it 4-3. But with two in scoring position and only one out, Visalia reliever Victor Martinez (2-1) battled back to strike out both Eduardo Guerrero and Kellon Lindsey to protect the lead.

Visalia reliever JoJo Gonzalez locked up his fifth save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The Quakes (20-9) will send Sterling Patick (0-1) to the mound on Thursday at 6:30pm, as he'll take on Visalia's Lorenzo Encarnacion (3-0) in game three of the series.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, May 13th, hosting the Inland Empire 66ers for Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Log on to our website and learn how to score a free ticket to the game on Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!!

California League Stories from May 7, 2025

