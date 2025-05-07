Larrondo Strikes out Eight, Rawhide Drop Opener to Quakes

May 7, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - Denny Larrondo struck out a season high eight batters but the Visalia Rawhide fell to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 3-0 on Tuesday night to open a six game series at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (13-15) was shutout for the first time this season. Rancho Cucamonga (20-8) scored with a third inning two run homer and another run in the sixth frame for the win.

Larrondo tossed five solid innings allowing just four baserunners and two runs with his eight strikeouts. He holds a 3.52 ERA across five starts this season- the best among Visalia starters.

Deyer Zapata tossed three scoreless innings in relief with three strikeouts.

The Rawhide had baserunners in scoring position in the first five innings and left 11 runners stranded on the evening.

Yassel Soler reached on a walk to extend his on-base streak to a team-best 13 games. Slade Caldwell walked and still leads all of full-season Minor League Baseball with a .509 on-base percentage.

Visalia and Rancho Cucamonga play Wednesday with an early afternoon special first pitch time of 4 PM. Fans can take advantage of $10 Michelob Ultra Hall of Fame Club tickets The ballgame is also a Winning Wednesday with $7.25 select whiskey and wine products available along with ballpark bingo.

Fans can purchase tickets on the Rawhide's website or at the stadium ticket office sponsored by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.