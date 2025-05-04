Rawhide Win Streak Snapped in Saturday Night Thriller

May 4, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide saw their five game win streak snapped as the Fresno Grizzlies rallied for a 4-3 victory on Saturday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (12-14) took the lead on a Yassel Soler solo home run in the eighth but Fresno (9-17) scored two runs in the top of the ninth to win.

Wilkin Paredes dominated on the mound tossing seven innings and allowing just three hits with five strikeouts and two runs. After allowing a two run home run in the first frame he allowed just one baserunner, on an error, over his final six innings of work. Paredes retired the final 13 Grizzlies he faced.

Visalia scratched across a run in the first inning with Abdias De La Cruz walking and eventually scoring on a catchers' error. Adrian Rodriguez drove in Jose Alpuria on a sacrifice fly to tie the game in the second.

Neither team scored until Soler led off the eighth with a 397 foot blast over the left field wall. Soler hit his second home run of the series and third of the season. Visalia has now homered in seven consecutive games- the longest streak this season in the California League.

Adrian Barriga and Trent Youngblood both totaled two hits days. Youngblood has reached base in the first three games of his career.

Visalia and Fresno wrap up the series on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 PM with a postgame Candy Dump presented by Party Works. All Tipper's Kids Club members can participate as over 600 pounds of candy will be dumped onto the field. Fans can sign up for Tipper's Kids Club at Guest Services during the game or on the Rawhide's website before the game. A Sunday Funday presented by Valley Children's Healthcare and Spirit Radio also means $8.50 Kids' Meals.

Fans can purchase tickets on the Rawhide's website or at the stadium ticket office sponsored by Kaweah Health starting at Noon on weekend gamedays.

