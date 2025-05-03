Visalia Hit Barrage Overwhelms Fresno for Series-Clinching Win

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide clinched a series win over the Fresno Grizzlies with a 5-3 victory on Friday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (12-13) bludgeoned Fresno (8-17) pitching with 12 hits to win their fifth consecutive game and fourth game to start the series.

Adbias De La Cruz hit the game winning two run homer run in the sixth inning as part of a three run frame. Trent Youngblood and Adrian Rodriguez started the inning with walks. Slade Caldwell advanced the runners with a sacrifice bunt. Youngblood then scored from third on a wild pitch back to the backstop

De La Cruz capped Visalia's scoring on the night by blasting a ball over the right field wall- his first home run since 2023.

Fresno brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning but Jojo Gonzalez worked around trouble for a scoreless ninth inning and earned his fourth save of the season.

A back and forth game early, Adrian Rodriguez hit an RBI single in the second inning to tie the game at one. Alberto Barriga bashed an RBI double off the left field wall in the third to give Visalia a brief lead.

Four Rawhide players had multi-hit games and every player reached base. Yassel Soler had two hits and extended his on-base streak to a team-best 11 games.

Junior Sanchez tossed five strong innings in his start allowing just a run on four hits and two strikeouts. The right-hander retired the final six batters he faced. Adonys Perez allowed two runs but earned the win with three innings of work.

