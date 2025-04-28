Rivalry Renewed as Part of Big Promotional Week of Rawhide Baseball

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide welcome the Fresno Grizzlies to Valley Strong Ballpark starting Tuesday for a six game South Valley Rivalry Series as part of a packed week of promotions and giveaways for fans.

Highlights of the week include Belle of the Ballpark on Wednesday, a Visalia Redlegs jersey giveaway on Friday, a Sugar Skull Lowrider Bobblehead Giveaway with postgame fireworks on Saturday and a postgame Candy Dump for Tipper's Kids Club Members on Sunday.

Tickets for the week and all upcoming Rawhide games can be purchased on the team's website or at the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health during business hours and on game days.

The week kicks off on Tuesday with Character Counts! Day. First pitch is slated for 11 AM as over 1,400 kids from around 30 schools & programs across the South Valley enjoy a fun day of baseball in the sunshine. Tickets are also available for the general public to enjoy day baseball. Character Counts! Day is presented by Tulare County Office of Education, Raising Cane's, Absolute Comfort Limousine, Valley Pacific Petroleum & Chevron.

Tuesday is also a TWO's-Day, sponsored by Modelo & Pacifico with two street tacos for $6.25, Modelo & Pacifico draft or tall cans for $7.25 and $2 tickets in the 4Creeks Pasture.

Belle of the Ballpark presented by American Quality Life Hospice headlines Wednesday evening's ballgame. This annual event features grandmothers competing in a variety of fun competitions from cheek pinching to "Yo Mama" jokes. The ballgame is also a Winning Wednesday with $7.25 select whiskey and wine products along with ballpark bingo.

Thursday is a Fedora Hat Giveaway presented by Estrella Jalisco for the first 250 fans 21 and older..

Valley Strong Ballpark will also celebrate an Oaks Thursday courtesy of Michelob Ultra, Estrella Jalisco, Coors Light & Pacifico with $5.59 drinks until first pitch. All fans wearing Visalia Oaks or Toros gear will receive free admission as the Rawhide wear Oaks jerseys for the night.

The Rawhide will then transform into "Los Toros de Visalia" for the weekend as part of Copa de la Diversión Weekend. Visalia will wear Toros uniforms on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to honor the South Valley's Hispanic community and the region's agricultural industry.

Friday is also another historical Visalia baseball jersey giveaway. The first 350 fans will receive a Visalia Redlegs jersey giveaway courtesy of Family HealthCare Network. Visalia played as the Redlegs from 1957 to 1959 as a Cincinnati Reds' affiliate. Most notably future Reds' All-Star outfielder Vada Pinson won California League MVP in 1957 leading Visalia to the best regular season record in the league.

Fans can also take advantage of a 4 for $44 Friday sponsored by Valley Pacific Petroleum & Chevron. Fans will receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four fountain sodas for $44 by showing a Chevron credit card or a 4 for $44 Voucher which can be picked up at participating Chevron locations.

Saturday is sure to be a blast at the ballpark with postgame fireworks presented by Spirit Radio. The first 500 fans to the ballpark will also receive a Sugar Skull Lowrider Bobblehead presented by Lowrider Magazine and Sequoia Apparel.

In addition, a Stars & Stripes Saturday means fans can enjoy two cans of Budweiser, Bud Light or Michelob Ultra for just $17.76.

The weekend concludes with a 2 PM first pitch on Sunday afternoon headlined by a postgame Candy Dump presented by Party Works. All Tipper's Kids Club members can participate as over 500 pounds of candy are dumped onto the field. Fans can sign up for Tipper's Kids Club at Guest Services during a game or on the Rawhide's website. A Sunday Funday presented by Valley Children's Healthcare and Spirit Radio also means $8.50 Kids' Meals.

Sunday is also Visalia Transit Day. Fans can show their bus pass at the Rawhide Ticket Office, sponsored by Kaweah Health, and receive a free ticket of their choosing in the 4Creeks Pasture or Kaweah Health Grandstands. Each bus pass may be used for 2 free tickets.

Wednesday through Saturday games are slated for a 6:30 PM first pitch.

