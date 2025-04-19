Rawhide Hit Barrage Not Enough on Friday Night

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide totaled 11 hits but lost 6-2 to the Stockton Ports on Friday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Four Visalia (3-10) players totaled two hit nights but Stockton (9-4) scored five unanswered runs to win.

Alberto Barriga hit a two out RBI single in the fifth inning to give the Rawhide the lead. Stockton scored three runs in the sixth and added two more runs in the eighth.

Slade Caldwell hit two doubles and scored in the fifth. He raised his on base percentage to a .519 OBP- third best in the California League.

Junior Sanchez excelled in his first Rawhide start tossing four scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

Barriga finished with two hits. Modeifi Marte and Alexander Benua both totaled their first two hit nights of the season.

Visalia had the tying run at the plate in the ninth but the game ended in a groundout with the bases loaded. The Rawhide stranded 10 runners and went 2-11 with runners in scoring position.

The series continues on Saturday with the much anticipated Max Scherzer Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union. The first 500 fans will receive the bobblehead of the three-time Cy Young Winner who pitched for Visalia in 2007 and 2009.

A Stars & Stripes Saturday also means fans can enjoy two cans of Budweiser, Bud Light or Michelob Ultra for just $17.76. Fans can purchase tickets on the Rawhide's website or at the stadium ticket office sponsored by Kaweah Health.

