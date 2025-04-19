Down Early, Grizzlies Fall to Lake Elsinore

April 19, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Early home runs put the Fresno Grizzlies (6-7) in a hole they couldn't dig out of during a 19-6 loss to the Lake Elsinore Storm (4-9) Friday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Jackson Cox got into trouble in the first after two walks and a hit batter. Alex McCoy capitalized on the first pitch he saw, belting a grand slam over the wall in left center.

The Grizzlies got one back when Kelvin Hidalgo singled and stole second to start the first. Roynier Hernandez singled through the right side to score Hidalgo.

Lake Elsinore took advantage of more walks in the second, after a leadoff single by B.Y. Choi. Sean Barnett ripped a three-run homer to extend the lead to 7-1.

The Storm put two more on the board in the third inning, using a pair of doubles and a single to push the advantage to 9-1.

Fresno responded against Miguel Mendez as Kevin Fitzer drew a walk to start the third inning. Yeiker Reyes singled down the left field line and then Hidalgo drove in in Fitzer with a single. The Grizzlies loaded the bases on a pair of walks with Tommy Hopfe forcing in a run.

The Grizzlies pulled within five when Hidalgo doubled in Alan Espinal in the fourth.

But Lake Elsinore strung together responses in the fifth and sixth, however, getting those three runs back to reset their eight-run lead at 12-4.

The Storm piled seven more in the ninth, stretching the lead to 19-4.

Fresno still put up some good at bats in the bottom of the ninth as Yeiker Reyes tripled to start the inning and Hidalgo drove him in. Hopfe added an RBI double to tack on one more run for the Grizzlies.

Hernandez extended his hitting streak to 10 games in the loss.

Hidalgo had his best game as a member of the Grizzlies, going 4-5 with 3 RBI and two stolen bases.

Austin Becker worked one scoreless inning of relief in the eighth, striking out the side.

Fresno continues its series with Lake Elsinore Saturday night with first pitch beginning at 6:50pm.

Bryan Balzer will start for the Storm against the Grizzlies' Bryan Mena.

