Ports Claim Second-Straight Series with 6-2 Win Over Visalia

April 19, 2025 - California League (CalL)

VISALIA, Calif. - Another series win is in the books for the Ports after winning their fourth straight in Visalia, this time via a 6-2 victory over the Rawhide.

An RBI groundout from Ali Camarillo gave Stockton an early 1-0 lead in the fifth, but Visalia answered right away in the bottom of the inning. A hit by pitch was followed by a fielder's choice, before a double by Slade Caldwell and a single by Alberto Barriga put the Rawhide ahead 2-1.

That deficit would be short lived for the Ports, as Myles Naylor erased it on one swing to start the sixth, crushing a ball 418 feet to the left of the batter's eye at 109 MPH off the bat to tie the game at 2-2. The long ball was Naylor's third home run of the season and the series. Cameron Leary reached on an error at second, before Jared Sprague-Lott drew a walk to continue the rally.

That was followed by Davis Diaz trying to lay down a bunt, but the pitch came in high, so as he got the bunt down it knocked him backwards to the ground in the right hander's batter's box. He popped up to hustle to first, barely being thrown out by the third baseman.

The Stockton runners made the heads up move to try to advance two bases on the play, and it worked. Leary came in to score after taking a big turn around third during the throw to first to take a 3-2 lead, and Sprague-Lott would advance all the way to third base. Sprague-Lott reaching third loomed large, as he would come in on a wild pitch to go up 4-2.

The Ports got two more runs in the eighth on an RBI triple (2) from Pedro Pineda and a sac fly from Cesar Franco for a 6-2 advantage. Visalia would threaten in the ninth, loading the bases to bring the tying run to the plate with two outs. But Tzu-Chen Sha would get a groundout to third to end the ballgame and collect his first professional save by pitching three shutout innings.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Franco's sac fly was his team-leading third of the season. He also collected his first hit of the year, which of course was a bloop down the left field line to even out all the hard-hit line drives he's hit that have been caught. Naylor extended his on-base streak to 11 games and Leary's is up to eight straight.

Jefferson Jean moved to 2-0 after earning the win, allowing just two runs on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Stockton got their second-straight win when the opponent scores first and claimed their second-straight series win. The Ports are 5-0 when they score five or more runs and 7-1 when they hit a home run.

UP NEXT: The Ports will start RHP Sam Stuhr against Visalia's LHP Wilkin Paredes Saturday for a 6:30 PM start. Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

