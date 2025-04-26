Pitcher's Duel Goes to Modesto in Game Four

April 26, 2025 - California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - The first pitcher's duel in this week's 209 rivalry match up went to Modesto on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark, with the Nuts hanging on for a 3-2 victory over the Ports to even the series and two games apiece.

Each side managed to get some runs across against the starters in game four, before the bullpens were lights out on Friday, with Modesto squeaking out one more run for the win. The Ports face three bases-loaded, nobody out jams on the night, with Modesto scoring on one of them in the first inning.

The Nuts (14-5) got two singles through the right side and a walk against starter Jose Dicochea before an RBI groundout made it 1-0 Modesto. But Dicochea would get a strikeout and a groundout to allow just the one run.

The Ports (12-7) answered in the bottom of the second when Tommy Takayoshi crushed his first professional home run 372 feet to right field with Cesar Franco on base for a 2-1 Stockton advantage. Modesto would capitalize on the first of two Ports errors on the night, when Ricardo Cova reached on a throwing error by Myles Naylor at third and came in to score on a double off the wall in center by Carlos Jimenez to tie the game at 2-2.

An errant pickoff attempt by Dicochea allowed a runner to get to second in the fourth before a single through the right side by Carter Dorighi put Modesto ahead 3-2. Naylor and Davis Diaz both worked full-count walks in the fifth, but reliever Steven Sanchez got out of the jam on his way to colleting the win. Felix Castro and Riley Huge got Stockton out of bases-loaded jams in the seventh and ninth innings, but the Ports only managed a two-out hit from Franco in the eighth the rest of the way.

Hitting Coach Ron Wittmeyer and Manager Javier Godard were each ejected in the eighth for arguing balls and strikes when it appeared the Ports got the short end of some calls that looked outside of the zone when they were at the plate.

UP NEXT: RHP Christian Little (0-1, 6.23) will start for Modesto against Stockton's RHP Donny Troconis (3-0, 0.00). It will be a fireworks night after the game and the Ports will celebrate being halfway to Halloween.

