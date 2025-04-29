Quakes Pull Away for 9-4 Win in Game One

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - Game one of the six-game series in Rancho Cucamonga went to the Quakes on Tuesday afternoon, as the Port dropped game the opener 9-4.

The Ports (13-9) are dealing with their first rash of injuries this season, as Stockton will be without shortstop Ali Camarillo and outfielders Pedro Pineda and Joseph Rodriguez for at least the next week plus.

It was just the third loss for Stockton when scoring first, as Cameron Leary ascended to the leadoff spot with Camarillo out, and he walked and stole second to start the game. He'd come in to score on an RBI groundout from Davis Diaz for an early 1-0 lead. But the Quakes (15-7) scored twice in the bottom of the inning after an error at third prolonged the inning and a Nico Perez base hit made it 2-1.

Cesar Franco banged a double off the base of the wall in left center in the second before new shortstop Jesus Fernandez dropped a bloop single into center to score Franco and tie it at 2-2. But Rancho's biggest inning came in the bottom of the second when they scored four runs on a bases-loaded walk from Mike Sirota, a two-RBI single from Samuel Munoz, and a wild pitch from starter Felix Castro.

Stockton got a run in the third when Gunner Gouldsmith scored on an error in center after Diaz singled into the outfield, and Franco scored again in the fourth on a passed ball to cut it to 6-4. The Quakes answered immediately again getting runs off Wei-En Lin via a triple and a single in the fourth and a solo home run in the sixth to go back up 8-4. A Munoz double in the eighth gave Rancho their ninth run.

Riley Huge got the Ports out of the second and worked a scoreless third inning. Stockton dropped to 11-3 when they score first, 5-6 when they don't hit a home run, and 3-5 when their opponent scores five or more runs. Leary walked twice and stole two bases giving him 11 on the year.

UP NEXT: Wednesday's 6:30 start shapes up for a sterling pitching matchup, with RHP Sean Paul Linan (2-1, 0.87) going for the Quakes versus RHP Jefferson Jean (2-0, 1.15) for the Ports.

