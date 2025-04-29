Seventh Inning Spoils Pitcher's Duel

April 29, 2025 - California League (CalL)

A five-run seventh inning by the hosts ruined a pitcher's duel in the Fresno Grizzlies (8-14) 5-0 loss to the Visalia Rawhide Tuesday afternoon at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia.

Fresno's Brody Brecht set career-highs in innings, pitches, and strikeouts while keeping the Rawhide scoreless for four innings.

Visalia's Denny Larrondo was unhittable during his fourth outing of the season. Fresno would manage just one baserunner against the Cuban-born right-hander over his six innings.

Brecht struck out five of the first seven hitters he faced, working around just one walk in the first two innings.

Brecht dealt over four scoreless innings adding four more strikeouts for a new career-high of 9 strikeouts.

But the Grizzlies offense was stifled by Larrondo for the first five and two thirds.

Yeiker Reyes broke up the perfect game with two outs in the sixth, slashing a single to deep short.

Everett Catlett threw two scoreless innings of relief for the Grizzlies but ran into trouble in the 7th. A hit batter and a pair of walks loaded the bases before the Grizzlies went to the bullpen again.

Yassel Soler singled in two runs with two outs before Ruben Santana cranked a three-run homer down the left field line.

The Grizzlies couldn't break through against Victor Morales, who would wind up with the win, after working two scoreless innings of relief for Visalia.

Fresno would put the tying run in the on-deck circle, loading the bases in the top of the ninth with no outs.

Kevin Fitzer singled to left on an 0-2 pitch and Reyes ripped a single into center field in the next at-bat. After Tommy Hopfe walked to the load the bases, Visalia's Darlin Pinales settled in and got a strikeout and a comebacker before a soft groundball to short ended the threat.

Reyes led the offense with his fifth multi-hit game of the season to account for two of the Grizzlies' three hits.

Catlett was saddled with the loss despite two solid innings as he left three runners on base in the seventh.

The Grizzlies continue the series at Visalia Wednesday night at 6:30pm at Valley Strong Ballpark against the Rawhide.

A pair of right-handers will match-up as Bryan Mena is slated for Fresno against Visalia's Connor Foley.

All broadcasts will be available through the MiLB.TV app and fans can listen to the Voice of the Grizzlies, Tim Slack via the audio tab or at fresnogrizzlies.com/watch with the audio player.

