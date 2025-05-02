Grizzlies Edged in Pitcher's Duel

For the second straight night, the Fresno Grizzlies (8-16) had the potential tying run on base in the ninth before the Visalia Rawhide (11-13) wrestled away the decision, this time a 3-2 decision Thursday night at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia.

While the game setup as a pitcher's duel, each pitcher took an inning to settle in before dictating another tight ball game.

The Grizzlies wasted little time taking the lead as Kelvin Hidalgo laced a single into right field and scored when Robert Calaz belted the first pitch he saw to the base of the wall in left center.

Visalia benefitted from a pair of walks in the first and squeaked a two-out single through the left side to tie the game at 1-1.

Both pitchers settled in as Lorenzo Encarnacion retired 12 straight Grizzlies from the end of the first through the fifth inning before Alan Espinal's single settled into right field. Two walks loaded the bases, but the Rawhide turned an inning-ending double play.

Lebarron Johnson Jr. settled in after a 30-pitch first inning, keeping Visalia without another run until the bottom of the fifth.

After retiring the first two batters of the innings, Johnson lost command and loaded the bases on three straight walks before turning it over to the bullpen.

An infield single by Ruben Santana extended the inning and gave Visalia the 2-1 lead.

Luke Jewett settled in after that, using a strikeout to end the inning and keeping Visalia off the board for the sixth and seventh.

The Rawhide added an insurance run in the 8th when Yassel Soler homered against Nathan Blasick before the Grizzlies right-hander sat down Visalia.

The insurance run proved valuable as Robert Calaz walked to start the 9th and Blake Wright singled to left. Jacob Hinderleider scalded a groundball to first that Ruben Santana bobbled and then tossed into left field, allowing Calaz to score and Wright, as the potential tying run, to get in scoring position. Hinderledier, the potential go-ahead run stood on first.

But a double play cut half of that equation, with Wright moving to third.

A groundout against Darlin Pinales ended the game.

The series continues Friday night in Visalia when Jackson Cox takes the mound for the Grizzlies against the Rawhide's Junior Sanchez at 6:30pm.

