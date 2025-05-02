Make It Eight Straight for Quakes

May 2, 2025

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes turned a tie game into a blowout and cruised to their eighth straight win on Thursday night at LoanMart Field, hammering the Stockton Ports by a final of 14-2.

Tied 1-1 in the last of the fifth, the Quakes' offense exploded for seven runs, then followed with a six-run sixth to take a commanding 14-1 lead, enroute to their fifth straight home win.

Samuel Munoz had two hits and three RBIs, while Jaron Elkins had two hits and a career-high five RBIs for Rancho, as the offense posted season-highs run in both runs (14) and hits (17).

Quakes' starter Christian Zazueta gave up a lead-off homer to Stockton's Cameron Leary to open the game, but settled in to give Rancho 4.1 innings, allowing just the one run.

The Quakes tied the game in the third against Stockton starter Sam Stuhr (0-2), as Munoz singled home Gio Cueto to make it a 1-1 contest.

Rancho took the lead for good in the fifth, with Mike Sirota walking with the bases loaded to force in the go-ahead run, making it 2-1. Munoz followed with a two-run double and Elkins capped the inning with a three-run blast, his second, making it 8-1 after five.

On Friday, Rancho (17-7) will send Samuel Sanchez (0-0) to the mound against Stockton's Donny Troconis (3-0) in game four of the series. First pitch is 6:30pm.

Friday night is another Family RV Family Feast Night, featuring $2 hot dogs, $1 Pepsi products and $1 ice cream sandwiches. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

