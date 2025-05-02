Rayo's Blast Lifts Giants Over Nuts 4-1, San Jose Pulls Even in North Division

The San Jose Giants rode a clutch sixth-inning homer from DH Elian Rayo to a 4-1 win over the Modesto Nuts on Friday night at John Thurman Field, pulling into a tie atop the California League North standings. Rayo broke a 1-1 tie with a two-out, three-run blast-his first home run of the season-and accounted for all four of San Jose's RBIs in the game. The Giants tagged Modesto starter Walter Ford for all their runs, while the trio of Starter Greg Farone, Relievers Darien Smith, and Dylan Hillier combined for 15 strikeouts to shut the door.

Farone opened with four shutout innings, Smith earned the win despite surrendering a solo homer to RF Ryan Picollo (his 2nd of the season) in the fifth, and Hillier picked up his first save of the season with two dominant frames to close it out. San Jose's offense tallied seven hits, including doubles from Rayo and 1B Jakob Christian, who also added two hits and scored a run. Catcher Fernando Gonzalez reached base twice and scored on Rayo's big swing, helping to create the decisive rally.

Despite matching the Giants with eight hits, Modesto couldn't string together timely offense. The Nuts had multiple scoring opportunities but went just 1-for-3 with runners in scoring position and struck out 15 times, squandering solid contact from players like Starlin Aguilar (2-for-2) and Ricardo Cova (double) who left the game early due to injury. Picollo's fifth-inning solo shot was Modesto's lone breakthrough against a sharp San Jose pitching staff.

With the win, San Jose improves to 16-9 and snaps a brief first-place hold by the Nuts, who also fall to 16-9. The Giants will look to build on their momentum as the series continues Saturday at 6:40pm.

