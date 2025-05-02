Ports End Quakes' Streak at Eight

May 2, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - A six-run eighth put the Ports ahead to stay, as Stockton snapped Rancho's season-best eight-game winning streak with a 6-3 win over Rancho on Friday night at LoanMart Field.

Despite five perfect innings from starter Sterling Patick, the Quakes' offense was held in check by Stockton pitching throughout most of the evening, as Stockton snapped their own four-game losing streak, handing Rancho their first home loss in their last six tries.

The game was scoreless until the eighth, when Stockton took advantage of a lead-off walk issued by Rancho reliever Felix Cabrera (0-2). Marco Corcho was summoned out of the bullpen and gave up a hit to Thomas Takayoshi and then an RBI groundout off the bat of German Ortiz, as the Ports took a 1-0 lead. With two outs, Myles Naylor singled home another run, before Davis Diaz doubled home a pair to make it 4-0. Corcho would leave in favor of Octavio Becerra, who immediately surrendered a two-run homer to Cameron Leary, as the Ports took a commanding 6-0 lead.

Rancho answered back with three in the eighth, as Samuel Munoz singled home a run against eventual winner, Brayan Restituyo (3-0), making it 6-1. Nico Perez capped the inning with a two-run triple, making it 6-3.

Stockton's Diego Berrera got out of the eighth and then worked a 1-2-3 ninth to wrap it up.

The Quakes (17-8) will send Hyun-Seok Jang (0-1) to the mound on Saturday at 6:30pm, as he'll take on Stockton's Nathan Dettmer (2-1) in game five of the series.

Fans will enjoy Fireworks after the game on Saturday, thanks to Tam's Burgers. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

