Rawhide Muzzle Grizzlies for Fourth Straight Victory

May 2, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - Lorenzo Encarnacion tossed a quality start and the Visalia Rawhide won their fourth straight game by a score of 3-2 over the Fresno Grizzlies on Thursday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (11-13) held Fresno (8-16) to just two runs. The Rawhide have allowed just six runs over the first 27 innings of the rivalry series.

Encarnacion scattered three hits over six innings allowing just one run and earned his third victory of the season. The righty from the Dominican Republic added six strikeouts. The starter now holds a 3.60 ERA.

The Rawhide answered the Grizzlies first inning run with a Modeifi Marte two out RBI single scoring Slade Caldwell.

Visalia then took the lead in the fifth. With two outs and the bases loaded Ruben Santana chopped a ball to the left side of the infield and ran out the throw for an RBI infield single.

Yassel Soler doubled the lead on a solo home run to lead off the eighth inning. Visalia homered for a season high fifth consecutive game.

Fresno plated a run in the ninth and brough the tying run to 3rd base but Darlin Pinales entered and induced a game ending groundout to secure the Rawhide victory. Pinales earned the save.

Caldwell walked three times and scored twice. He leads the California League with a .521 OBP and is fourth among all MiLB players at the end of Thursday night.

Trent Youngblood made his professional debut in left field and singled up the middle in his first at-bat while making three put-outs.

Visalia and Fresno continue the rivalry series into the weekend at Valley Strong Ballpark. Friday the first 350 fans will receive a Visalia Redlegs jersey giveaway, an homage to a 50's iteration of Visalia baseball, courtesy of Family HealthCare Network.

Fans can also take advantage of a 4 for $44 Friday sponsored by Valley Pacific Petroleum & Chevron. Fans will receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four fountain sodas for $44 by showing a Chevron credit card or a 4 for $44 Voucher which can be picked up at participating Chevron locations.

