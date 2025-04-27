Quakes Roll 66ers on Sunday

April 27, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Bernardino, CA - The Quakes won their fifth straight game on Sunday afternoon, taking a 10-3 victory over the 66ers to improve their lead in the South to eight games over Inland Empire.

Victor Rodrigues and Eduardo Guerrero each knocked in two runs, while Jose Meza scored a team-high three runs, as Rancho took advantage of 12 walks and four Inland Empire errors, helping to offset a seven-hit performance offensively.

On the hill, Hyun-Seok Jang pitched three scoreless innings, while Jholbran Herder (2-0) allowed just one run over four innings to nail down the win.

Inland Empire starter Yeferson Vargas (2-2) took the loss, allowing three runs over five innings of work.

The Quakes (14-7) will take Monday off, then host the Stockton Ports on Tuesday morning at 11am, as they open a six-game series at LoanMart Field. Aidan Foeller (0-1) is scheduled to throw against Stockton's Felix Castro in the series-opener.

Tuesday will be another Education Day, thanks to Verizon 5G Home Internet. Game time on Tuesday is 11am. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.