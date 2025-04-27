Grizzlies Fall on Walk-Off Homer in the 10th

April 27, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







A walk-off homer in the bottom of the 10th finished the series as the Fresno Grizzlies (8-13) fell 8-6 to the San Jose Giants (13-8) on a soggy Sunday afternoon at Excite Ballpark in San Jose.

After San Jose capitalized on a two-out error by the Grizzlies to push across a run in the bottom of the first, Fresno scored two unearned runs of its own in the top of the second.

Blake Wright reached on an error and Jacob Hinderleider added a single.

Juan Castillo's sacrifice fly brought the first run home.

Kevin Fitzer hit a ground ball past the first basemen that the second basemen Jean Carlos Sio snagged but threw wildly past the covering pitcher Gerelmi Maldonado that allowed Hinderleider to score.

The Giants responded with a four-run second inning that knocked Ismael Luciano out of the ballgame.

The Grizzlies bullpen held up well as Fisher Jameson worked 3.2 innings, allowing just a run in the fourth as San Jose widened its advantage to 6-2.

The Grizzlies offense chipped away in the fifth, as Hinderleider knocked in his first two professional RBI with a bases loaded single, cutting the deficit in half.

Justin Loer tossed two scoreless innings allowing the Grizzlies to move even closer.

In the seventh, Tommy Hopfe led off with a single and moved to second on a base hit from Kelvin Hidalgo. After a fielder's choice, Wright's sacrifice fly brought home Hopfe to pull the Grizzlies within one.

Fresno tied the game in the top of the ninth after Hopfe was hit by a pitch and stole second to start the inning. Hidalgo laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt and Roynier Hernandez ripped a single through the middle to even the score at 6-6.

But Fresno was caught stealing on a pickoff and couldn't take the lead in the ninth.

Nathan Blasick worked an inning and a third of scoreless relief before Fidel Ulloa recorded two strikeouts in the bottom of the ninth.

The Grizzlies failed to advance the automatic runner in the 10th with either of the first two batters before a wild pitch moved Wright to third.

Fresno couldn't score in the inning and Zander Darby, who had a pair of doubles already on the afternoon, blasted a two-run walk off homer down the right field line to walk it off for San Jose.

The Grizzlies dropped five of the six games in San Jose but maintain the 5th best record in the California League.

Hopfe and Hinderleider delivered strong offensive performances with Hopfe scoring three times and Hinderleider delivering his first multi-hit game with the Grizzlies.

The bullpen was strong, but surrendered three runs in seven innings of work, with Ulloa suffering his first loss of the season.

The Grizzlies continue the road trip in Visalia on Tuesday with an 11am start at Valley Strong Ballpark against the Rawhide.

All broadcasts will be available through the MiLB.TV app and fans can listen to the Voice of the Grizzlies, Tim Slack via the audio tab or at fresnogrizzlies.com/watch with the audio player.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.