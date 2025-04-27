Quakes Make It Four Straight

California League (CalL)

San Bernardino, CA - The Quakes allowed a big lead to slip away, but pulled one out late on Saturday night, as they defeated the Inland Empire 66ers by a final of 8-6 at San Manuel Stadium.

After taking a commanding 6-0 lead, a six-run sixth from Inland Empire forced Rancho to go back to work late, as they tallied a run in the seventh and then added an insurance run in the ninth to take an 8-6 lead.

Alex Makarewich worked around a lead-off walk to open the ninth, as he'd strike out the next three hitters to earn his first save of the year and help Rancho grab their first series-win on the road this year with a fourth straight win overall.

Rancho built that 6-0 lead thanks to another three-hit game by Mike Sirota, a two-RBI single by Eduardo Guerrero and a solo homer from Raynerd Ortega (3).

Quakes' starter Samuel Sanchez scattered six hits over five scoreless innings in his best start of the year, but was forced to take a no-decision.

Rancho's Marco Corcho (2-1) earned the win, while Inland Empire's Najer Victor (0-1) suffered the defeat.

Rancho (13-7) will look for five of six overall in the series, sending Hyun-Seok Jang (0-1) to the mound on Sunday at 2:05pm, as he takes on Inland Empire's Yeferson Vargas (2-1) in the finale.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, April 29th for another Education Day, thanks to Verizon 5G Home Internet. Game time on Tuesday is 11am. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

