Quakes Ride Zazueta to Another Win

April 26, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Bernardino, CA - Christian Zazueta matched a career-high with eight strikeouts as the Quakes matched their longest winning streak of the year, thanks to Friday's 8-2 win over the Inland Empire 66ers at San Manuel Stadium.

With their third three-game winning streak of the year, the Quakes are now five games over .500 for the first time this year, as they now have a five-game lead in the South.

Zazueta (2-1) was brilliant, retiring the first nine hitters he faced, finishing the game with just one unearned run allowed, while fanning eight over five innings of work.

The Quakes got a big night from Mike Sirota, who had three hits and two RBIs, including his second homer of the year. Nico Perez chipped in with a hit, a career-high three RBIs and three stolen bases.

Inland Empire starter Peyton Olejnik (0-2) gave up four runs over 4.2 innings and took the loss.

The Quakes (12-7) will throw Samuel Sanchez (0-0) on Saturday night, with Inland Empire countering with right-hander Andre Sanchez (0-1) at 6:35pm, for game five of the six-game set.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, April 29th for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

