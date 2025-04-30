Modesto Uses Late Surge to Defeat San Jose 5-1, Even Series at One Game Each

April 30, 2025 - California League (CalL)

The Modesto Nuts bounced back on Wednesday afternoon, defeating the San Jose Giants 5-1 to even the six-game series at one game apiece. After falling behind early in game one, Modesto responded with a strong all-around performance, scoring four runs in the seventh inning to pull away and secure the win at John Thurman Field. Designated hitter Carlos Jimenez and first baseman Carter Dorighi each drove in a run, while catcher Matt Ellis added another RBI as the Nuts spread their offense across the lineup.

Modesto starter Ryan Sloan allowed just one run over four innings before handing the ball to a dominant bullpen. Steven Sanchez earned the win with three perfect innings, keeping the Giants off the board and preserving the Nuts' lead. San Jose's only run came in the first inning on an RBI single from 3B Zander Darby, but the offense stalled from there, going 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

San Jose starter Niko Mazza held Modesto to a single run over four innings, but reliever Charlie McDaniel allowed four runs-three earned-during his four-inning outing, taking the loss. Defensive miscues and missed opportunities plagued the Giants, who stranded six runners on base and committed an error in the field. The Giants also struggled to contain Modesto's baserunning, allowing two stolen bases.

With the win, Modesto improves to 16-7 and retains first place in the California League North Division, while San Jose drops to 14-9. The two teams will meet again Thursday night as the series continues, with the Giants looking to reclaim momentum after a quiet showing at the plate.

California League Stories from April 30, 2025

