Nuts Outslug 66ers in Back-And-Forth 10-8 Win

April 19, 2025 - California League (CalL)

The Modesto Nuts continued their early-season dominance with a gritty 10-8 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Thursday night at John Thurman Field. In a game filled with momentum swings and offensive fireworks, Modesto used a four-run eighth inning to surge ahead and secure their tenth win of the season, improving to 10-3 and maintaining their grip on first place in the California League North.

Modesto responded with timely hitting and patience at the plate, drawing eight walks to keep pressure on Inland Empire pitching. For Modesto, CF Carlos Jimenez (2-for-4) and DH Ricardo Cova (1-for-4) combined for five RBIs, while catcher Jose Caguana added a pair of hits, including a double. CUrtis Washington was also disruptive at the plate (2-for-3) and on the bases (3 stolen bases). In the eighth, the Nuts capitalized on a breakdown by the 66ers' bullpen, scoring four runs on a combination of hits and walks.

Inland Empire's offense was led by RF Raudi Rodriguez, who had a monster night, driving in four runs on two triples. The 66ers struck late, scoring two runs in the eighth inning to tie the game. 3B Caleb Bartolero crossed the plate four times and doubled twice.

Reliever Jean Munoz earned the win in relief for Modesto, stranding a pair of inherited runners and keeping the game tied before the Nuts' big eighth-inning breakthrough. Starter Walter Ford, did not factor in the decision, but was great in five innings of work (3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 1 BB) to set Modesto up for the victory. Inland Empire's Rolando De La Cruz took the loss after allowing four earned runs in just over an inning of work. With the win, Modesto continues to assert themselves as the team to beat in the California League, while Inland Empire dropped to 5-8 despite a valiant offensive effort.

