Rancho Returns the Favor on Saturday

April 19, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - One night after getting shut out, the Quakes returned the favor, blanking the San Jose Giants by a score of 4-0 on Saturday night at LoanMart Field.

Three pitchers combined on a four-hitter, helping Rancho earn their first shut out of the year and snap a brief two-game losing streak.

Christian Zazueta (1-1) enjoyed his first win of the year, as he scattered four hits and two walks, while striking out five over a season-best five innings.

Logan Tabeling and Alex Makarewich combined for four perfect innings, with Tabeling retiring all nine batters he faced, as San Jose's offense didn't reach base over their final 16 hitters.

Rancho's offense got going early on Saturday, as Samuel Munoz had a two-run single in the first, while Raynerd Ortega had an RBI hit in the second, making it 3-0 against Giants' starter Jacob Bresnahan.

The victory for Rancho (8-6) keeps them two games up in the South Division, as they'll look for a series-win on Sunday at 2pm. Samuel Sanchez (0-0) makes his third start of the year, while San Jose's Gerelmi Maldonado (0-1) will go for the Giants. Kids will Run the Bases after the game, thanks to San Antonio Regional Hospital. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!!

