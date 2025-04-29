Larrondo Flirts with Perfecto, Visalia Shutouts Fresno

April 29, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - Denny Larrondo worked a perfect game into the sixth inning and the Visalia Rawhide defeated the Fresno Grizzlies 5-0 on Tuesday afternoon at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia's (9-13) starting pitcher Larrondo dominated on the mound versus Fresno (8-14) not allowing a baserunner until a two out infield single in the sixth inning. Larrondo induced a pop-out of the next batter to finish his day by retiring 18 of 19 batters faced. The native of Cuba struck out six batters in his six innings of work.

The Rawhide scored all five runs in the seventh inning. After two walks and a hit-by-pitch, Yassel Soler hit a two out two RBI single up the middle to break the scoreless deadlock.

Ruben Santana followed with a three run home run over the left field wall to extend the lead. Santana hit a home run for the second consecutive game and has three long balls in his last five games played.

Victor Morales earned the win on the mound with two perfect innings and three strikeouts. Darlin Pinales secured the Rawhide's third shutout victory of the season with a scoreless ninth frame.

Adbias De La Cruz and Santana led Visalia with two hits apiece.

The South Valley rivalry series continues on Wednesday night with a 6:30 PM first pitch at Valley Strong Ballpark. The Rawhide will host Belle of the Ballpark presented by American Quality Life Hospice on Wednesday night. The annual event features grandmothers competing in a variety of fun competitions from cheek pinching to "Yo Mama" jokes. The ballgame is also a Winning Wednesday with $7.25 select whiskey and wine products along with ballpark bingo. Fans can purchase tickets on the Rawhide's website or at the stadium ticket office sponsored by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM.

The Visalia Rawhide are a professional baseball team and the Single-A Affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Rawhide are celebrating 80 years of professional baseball in Visalia in 2025 as the "Year of the Oak."  

Stay up to date with the Rawhide on the team's website and by following the Rawhide on Facebook, X, Instagram and Tik Tok.  The Rawhide play all home games at Valley Strong Ballpark located at 300 N Giddings Street Visalia, CA 93291.

Fans can purchase season ticket packages, group packages, single game tickets and team merchandise through the Rawhide website and at the stadium ticket office sponsored by Kaweah Health. All Rawhide games can be watched on MLB.TV with a free radio broadcast also available online. For more information, visit milb.com/visalia, email [email protected] or call  (559) 732-4433.

