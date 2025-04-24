Nuts Even up Series with 11-8 Win in Game Two

April 24, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts evened up the six-game series at one apiece by taking game two by a score of 11-8 on a windy night in Stockton.

In a game that came in as a match up between two highly touted pitching prospects, one could wonder who would win out in a battle of good pitchers versus mother nature, and as usual, mother nature won on a cool, windy night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Two home runs for Modesto in the top of the second flew a combined 819 feet and put the Nuts (13-4) ahead 3-1, for the first home runs allowed by 19-year-old Ports phenom Wei-En Lin. The Ports (11-6) trailed by just one run going into the fifth, when Myles Naylor belted his second career grand slam and fifth home run of the season 417 feet to left to give Stockton a 6-3 advantage.

But the lead would be short lived, as Modesto scored four runs in the sixth and seventh innings. The rallies included a two-RBI double by Mariners No. 5 prospect Felnin Celestin in the sixth and a two-RBI triple from Ryan Picolla in the seventh to put Modesto ahead 11-6.

The Ports made things interesting in the ninth when Ali Camarillo ripped a double (7) down the left field line to score Gunner Gouldsmith and German Ortiz to cut it to 11-8. But back-to-back strikeouts would end the threat in the eighth and close out the game in the ninth with Cameron Leary on first.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Naylor's five home runs are good for first in the California League. Pedro Pineda singled in the eighth to extend his hit and on-base streak to eight games, and Davis Diaz has reached base in 10-straight contests after his two-hit game.

Luke Anderson took the loss when he recorded just one out in the sixth, while Modesto's Adriana Quintana threw 2.1 scoreless innings to collect his fourth win in six appearances, and Jose Geraldo recorded his first save.

UP NEXT: Game three is set for another 7:05 PM start, with Modesto's RHP Jeter Martinez (0-0, 6.23) going up against Stockton's Tzu-Chen Sha (1-0, 0.00). Every Thursday at Banner Island Ballpark is a Barks and Brews Night, where fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game while enjoying $1 beer options.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.