Grizzlies' Late Surge Hands Giants Fist Home Loss of '25

April 24, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Fresno Grizzlies (8-9 overall) handed their hosts their first home loss of the season by scoring eight runs in the final three innings to knock down the San Jose Giants (9-8 overall) 9-5 Wednesday night at Excite Ballpark in San Jose.

A slow start turned into a chaotic finish as Fresno used a four-run seventh inning to pull away from the hosts.

Fresno took advantage of two hit batters in the first inning before Blake Wright walked to load the bases.

Felix Tena pushed across the game's first run with an RBI groundout to second base.

Grizzlies starter Brody Brecht worked around traffic in every inning, using three strikeouts to keep the Giants scoreless over his outing.

San Jose stranded seven baserunners against Brecht and would strand ten baserunners over the first five innings. But San Jose did tie the game against Nathan Blasick in the fifth, utilizing a leadoff walk before cashing in with a triple by Lisbel Diaz.

Blasick retired the next two hitters and Fidel Ulloa struck out the final batter of the inning to keep the game tied at 1-1.

The Grizzlies regained the lead in the top of the seventh as Luis Mendez doubled down the right field line and scored on Alan Espinal's sacrifice bunt when an errant throw went down the right field line.

Espinal would score a few batters later, coming home on Kelvin Hidalgo's sacrifice fly.

With a runner on, Tommy Hopfe lined a homer over the left field fence to cap a four-run inning and give Fresno a 5-1 lead.

San Jose answered back with one in the bottom of the seventh, but the Grizzlies kept scoring. Mendez reached on a walk before coming around on Alan Espinal's RBI double to the wall in left center.

Espinal scored when Yeiker Reyes slashed a single through the left side, stretching the lead to 7-2.

The Grizzlies piled on in the ninth, benefitting from three walks to load the bases. Mendez pushed one in on an RBI groundout and Espinal added an RBI single to make it 9-2.

San Jose scored three in the bottom of the ninth to make the final 9-5.

Mendez was in the middle of much of the Grizzlies late rallies and scored twice, while Espinal added his first multi-hit game of the year. Reyes and Hopfe also added multiple hit games for Fresno.

Both teams benefitted from walks as there were a combined 18 walks, 9 a piece, from both teams.

Fresno capitalized, however, finding timely hitting including the late extra base hits by Hopfe and Espinal to put the game out of reach.

Ulloa earned his third win of the season, all coming in the last eight days, after working 2.1 innings Wednesday. Ulloa struck out four and allowed just one walk and two hits surrendering one run.

Thursday night the series continues in San Jose when Fresno's Bryan Mena will get the ball against the Giant's Drake George. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00pm at Excite Ballpark.

All broadcasts will be available through the MiLB.TV app and fans can listen to the Voice of the Grizzlies, Tim Slack via the audio tab or at fresnogrizzlies.com/watch with the audio player.

