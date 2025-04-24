Fresno's Offense Quieted in 5-1 Loss to San Jose

A quiet night offensively hampered the Fresno Grizzlies (8-10) in a 5-1 loss to the San Jose Giants (10-8) Thursday night at Excite Ballpark in San Jose.

Grizzlies starter Bryan Mena dueled with Giants starter Drake George into the fifth inning before a two-out, two-run double by Dakota Jordan gave San Jose a 2-0 lead.

George blanked the Grizzlies for five innings, allowing back-to-back hits in the second from Felix Tena and Luis Mendez. He did not surrender another hit until there were two outs in the fifth when Juan Castillo roped a single.

San Jose widened its lead and chased Mena from the game in the sixth inning when he left the bases loaded with two outs. A walk and a wild pitch from the bullpen tacked on two more earned runs to his final line despite the right-hander delivering his longest outing of the season.

Giants' reliever Cole Hillier retired all six batters he faced to keep the Grizzlies at bay.

The Giants also added a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth before Tyler Hampu struck out the side.

Down 5-0 in the ninth, Tommy Hopfe roped his fourth homer of the season off the videoboard in right center field. It was Hopfe's first homer left-handed and he becomes the first Fresno hitter to homer in consecutive games this season.

Fresno and San Jose continue the series Friday night with a 7:00pm first pitch. Jackson Cox will pitch for the Grizzlies against the Giants Greg Farone.

All broadcasts will be available through the MiLB.TV app and fans can listen to the Voice of the Grizzlies, Tim Slack via the audio tab or at fresnogrizzlies.com/watch with the audio player.

