Linan Turns in Another Gem

April 24, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Bernardino, CA - Fresh off his Cal League Pitcher of the Week Award from last week's work, Sean Paul Linan turned in another gem, as the Quakes beat the Inland Empire 66ers on Thursday night by a final of 5-1.

Linan (2-1) matched a career-high with 11 strikeouts, surrendering just two hits and one walk over five scoreless.

He got all the help he needed in the third, as Jose Meza smashed his first homer of the year, a three-run shot off Inland Empire starter Francis Texido (0-1), giving Rancho a 3-0 lead.

Gio Cueto followed later in the inning with his first career RBI, a run-scoring single to make it 4-0.

Eduardo Quintero (3) ripped a solo-shot in the fourth, as Rancho added to their advantage, making it 5-0.

Inland broke up the would-be shutout in the ninth with two outs, as Logan Tabeling was touched for his first run of the year.

The Quakes (11-7) are four games over .500 for the first time this year and now have a five-game lead over the 66ers in the South Division.

On Friday, Christian Zazueta (1-1) will take on Inland Empire's Peyton Olejnik (0-1) at 6:35pm, in game four of the six-game set.

The Quakes (10-7) will send Sean Paul Linan (1-1) to the mound on Thursday at 5:15pm, as he takes on Inland Empire's Francis Texido (0-0) in game three of the series.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, April 29th for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.