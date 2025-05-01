Two Runs in Ninth for Quakes Leads to Walk-Off Loss

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - The Ports let one slip away in game two of their series with Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday night, as the Quakes came back for a 3-2, walk-off win over Stockton at Loan Mart Field.

The Ports (13-10) were clinging to a 2-1 lead going into the bottom of the ninth with Tzu-Chen Sha going for a four-inning save. Sha was cruising going into the ninth, and hadn't even thrown 40 pitches yet, but gave up a leadoff double to start the final frame. That was followed by a fly ball to deep right that got the runner to third, before Sha uncorked a wild pitch that tied the game at 2-2.

After a long battle with catcher Victor Rodriguez, a slow roller to third with two outs for an infield single led to the end of Sha's night. Alejandro Manzano then came in to try and keep the game tied to force extra innings. Manzano hadn't allowed an earned run in his five appearances this season, but he hadn't pitched since April 24 and showed some rust.

Manzano walked the first batter he faced on four pitches, then bobbled a comebacker for an error that loaded the bases. He walked the next hitter with the bases loaded, and it would be a literal walk off win for the Quakes (16-7).

The Ports were down 1-0 in the third inning when Cameron Leary belted his third home run of the season 394 feet to right field to tie the game at 1-1. Stockton took the lead in the fourth when C.J. Pittaro doubled (6) just inside the first base bag, and Carlos Franco singled to almost the exact same spot to go up 2-1. The Ports would only get two more hits the rest of the game, however.

One of those hits was a triple (1) from Davis Diaz, but Myles Naylor struck out to strand Diaz at third. Starter Jefferson Jean got in and out of two bases-loaded jams in the second and fourth innings. He allowed just one run on three hits, but did walk four batters along with a wild pitch and hit batter.

It was the first time since the 11-inning season opener that the Ports suffered a walk-off loss. Diaz extended his on-base streak to 14 games and Leary's is up to nine.

UP NEXT: The Quakes will start RHP Christian Zazueta (2-1. 2.60) versus the Ports' RHP Sam Stuhr (0-1, 5.06) for a 6:30 first pitch. Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

