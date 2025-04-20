Rawhide Fall in Back and Forth Series Finale to Ports

Visalia, CA - A back and forth ballgame fell the Stockton Ports' way as the Visalia Rawhide dropped the series closer 8-6 Sunday afternoon at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (4-11) scored four runs in the third but Stockton (10-5) hit a game tying two run home run in the fifth and a go ahead three run homer in the sixth to take the lead for good.

Grayson Hitt made his longest start as a professional tossing five innings and gave up three earned runs with six strikeouts and just one walk. He allowed just two baserunners in innings two through four and did not factor into the decision.

Dawson Brown continued his scoreless streak to start his career throwing 1.2 scoreless innings and allowing just one baserunner. A D-Backs 16th round pick in 2024 he has not allowed a run in his first 3.2 innings of his professional tenure.

Visalia's big third inning started with a Juan Corniel walk and an Alexander Benua single. After an Adrian Rodriguez sacrifice fly, Jose Alpuria knocked in another run with a double. Yassel Soler drove in a third run with a sacrifice fly and Alpuria scored the final run of the inning on a wild pitch.

After falling behind by three runs the Rawhide made a late charge in the eighth inning. Rodriguez led off with a walk and Yerald Nin banged an RBI triple off the right field wall. Nin would eventually come around to score on an error to cut the deficit to two runs.

Visalia brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth but a groundout ended the threat.

Benua led Visalia with two hits and Nin scored twice.

Visalia heads to Lake Elsinore on Tuesday to play six games against the Storm. Fans can watch the action on MiLB.TV.

The Rawhide return home and open a 12 game homestand starting Tuesday April 29 against the Fresno Grizzlies. Fans can purchase tickets for all upcoming home games on the Rawhide's website or at the stadium ticket office sponsored by Kaweah Health during business hours.

