Hopfe's 8th Inning Homer Secures Series Split

April 20, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Tommy Hopfe's two-run home run in the bottom of the 8th inning lifted the Fresno Grizzlies (7-8) to an 8-6 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm (5-10) Sunday afternoon at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

After neither team could put a baserunner on for two and a half innings, Francisco Garcia started the Fresno third inning with a single to right center.

Juan Castillo singled in front of the left fielder to get Garcia to third after a steal of second.

Castillo also stole second before Kevin Fitzer walked to load the bases.

Kelvin Hidalgo lashed a bases-clearing double off the wall in left center to put the Grizzlies in front 3-0.

Hidalgo stole third and scored on a safety squeeze from Blake Wright.

Tommy Hopfe then mashed a double to score Roynier Hernandez to complete a five-run third inning for Fresno.

But Lake Elsinore continued to hang around, capitalizing on a leadoff walk in the fourth in order to score two runs. Ryan Jackson's triple produced one and he eventually scored on Zach Evan's RBI groundout.

Lebarron Johnson Jr. worked a scoreless fifth to complete his outing and turned over a four-run lead to the bullpen.

The Grizzlies capitalized on a Lake Elsinore error to start the fifth. Hidalgo swiped two more bases and came home on Wright's base hit to push the lead back to 6-2.

The Storm benefitted from another leadoff walk in the sixth with Lamar King's single putting two on in front of Evans, who doubled in another run before King scored on a passed ball to pull Lake Elsinore within two.

Lake Elsinore would tie the game when another leadoff walk started the eighth and a hit batter put two on with no outs.

When Kaden Hollow attempted a sacrifice bunt to third, he collided with Hernandez who was covering the base at first, forcing the Grizzlies second basemen out of the game.

Ryan Wilson tied the game for the Storm with a two-run base hit up the middle just one batter later.

Fresno's response was almost immediate in the bottom of the inning. Wright singled with one out and Hopfe blasted a ball 434 feet, well beyond the left field wall, to give the Grizzlies a two-run lead on his second homer of the year.

Nathan Blasick, who began his outing in the eighth, got the first two outs of the ninth before Justin Loer recorded the final out to seal the win.

The win secures a series split with the Grizzlies over their six game homestand.

The Grizzlies will be on the road for the next two weeks to take on the San Jose Giants and the Visalia Rawhide.

Fresno opens up its series against San Jose Tuesday morning at 11am for a Making the Grade game at Excite Ballpark.

All broadcasts will be available through the MiLB.TV app and fans can listen to the Voice of the Grizzlies, Tim Slack via the audio tab or at fresnogrizzlies.com/watch with the audio player.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.