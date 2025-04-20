Stockton Takes Five of Six in Visalia After 8-6 Win in Finale

VISALIA, Calif. - Stockton (10-5) slugged their way to an 8-6 win in the series finale in Visalia on Sunday, taking five of six against the Rawhide (4-11).

The Ports jumped on top early, scoring a pair in the first on an RBI double down the third base line from Myles Naylor and on Cesar Franco's league-leading fourth sac fly for a 2-0 lead.

But a four-run fourth for Visalia gave them a two-run lead against Stockton starter Blake Hammond, who cruised through the first two innings before running into trouble in the third.

Naylor would tie it up, however, on a two-run, opposite-field blast (4) to even up the contest at 4-4 in the fifth inning. The Ports would take the lead when Pedro Pineda belted a three- run bomb (4) 386 feet off the scoreboard in left to put Stockton ahead 7-4 in the sixth.

An RBI triple and an errant pickoff attempt brought Visalia within one in the bottom of the eighth, but the Ports got an insurance run back when Jared Sprague-Lott scored on a wild pitch in the top of the ninth. Alejandro Manzano collected his second save of the season when he got around a two-out walk in the ninth by getting a ground out to third to end the ball game.

UP NEXT: Stockton returns home for an early-season battle for first place, in the first meeting of what will be the final season of the 209 rivalry when two-time defending champion Modesto comes to town for six games starting this Tuesday with an 11 AM series opener.

