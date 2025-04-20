Paredes and Savino Combine for Visalia Shutout of Stockton

April 20, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - Wilkin Paredes and Nate Savino combined for a shutout from the mound as the Visalia Rawhide defeated the Stockton Ports 1-0 on Friday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Slade Caldwell totaled two hits and scored the game winning run for Visalia (4-10) while Rawhide pitching held Stockton (9-5) to just five hits.

Paredes tossed the first quality start for any Rawhide pitcher this season. He scattered four hits across six shutout innings with two strikeouts. The second year Rawhide pitcher earns a team best second win of the season.

Savino entered in the seventh and allowed just two baserunners in three shutout innings. The Virginia alum added two strikeouts and earned his first professional save.

Caldwell led off the sixth with a double and advanced to third on a Adrian De Leon sacrifice bunt. Ruben Santana then played hero with an RBI single up the middle.

The D-Backs 1st pick in the 2024 draft continued his stellar start to the season also reaching on a single and HBP. He leads the California League with seven doubles and is second in the league with a .534 OBP.

Saturday was the Rawhide's second shutout of the season.

The homestand wraps up on Easter Sunday with a 2 PM first pitch. Spirit Radio will be providing free tickets to all fans with a church bulletin courtesy of Spirit Radio.

The afternoon also includes Kids Club specials and $8.50 Kids' Meals courtesy of Valley Children's Healthcare and Spirit Radio. For more information on Tipper's Kids Club visit the Rawhide website. Fans can also purchase tickets on the Rawhide's website or at the stadium ticket office sponsored by Kaweah Health starting at Noon.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.