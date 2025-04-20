Back-and-Forth Battle Slips Away from Grizzlies Saturday Night

April 20, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







A back-and-forth contest slipped away from the Fresno Grizzlies (6-8) as the Lake Elsinore Storm (5-9) scored the final three runs for a 9-6 decision Saturday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Walks hurt the Grizzlies early as Zach Evans homered on the second pitch he saw after two walks in the first inning.

Down three in the bottom of the inning, the Grizzlies benefitted from three walks as Blake Wright delivered a sacrifice fly to get Fresno on the board.

Felix Tena came through with a two-run single to tie the game at 3-3.

The Grizzlies then capitalized on a pair of walks in the second before Roynier Hernandez hammered a ball into the right center field gap for a two-run triple.

But Lake Elsinore answered back with a two run third and a Kasen Wells solo homer in the 4th to go back up 6-5.

Fresno trailed until the 7th when Kelvin Hidalgo singled to start the inning. Hernandez walked and Wright bunted the runners into scoring position.

Tommy Hopfe's hard ground ball to short, scored Hidalgo to tie the game.

The Storm answered right back in the top of the eighth as Ryan Jackson's two-out, two-run double put Lake Elsinore back in front 8-6.

The Grizzlies loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning but Hernandez' line drive was snagged at short by Jackson and ended the threat.

The series concludes on Sunday when the Grizzlies will pitch Lebarron Johnson Jr., Tuesday night's starter, against Lake Elsinore's Will Varmette.

