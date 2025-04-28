Lebarron Johnson Jr. Earns California League Pitcher of the Week

April 28, 2025 - California League (CalL)

After the longest start of a season by a starting pitcher for the Fresno Grizzlies, Lebarron Johnson Jr. has been named California League Pitcher of the Week, Major League Baseball announced Monday.

Johnson allowed just two hits over six scoreless innings of work on Saturday and struck out eight hitters, setting career-bests in his fourth professional start.

The 6'5" right-hander did not walk a hitter through his outing, running his fastball up to 98 while combining it with his mid-80's slider to keep the Giants off-balance.

Through four starts with the Grizzlies, Johnson is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA, striking out 22 batters in 20.0 innings on the mound. He lowered his WHIP to .75 while allowing just two baserunners in 6 innings of work on Saturday.

The Grizzlies continue their 12-game road trip Tuesday in Visalia for the start of a six-game series with the Visalia Rawhide.

