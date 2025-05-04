8th Inning Rally Seals the Win for the Nuts

May 4, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







In a game that saw 29 combined strikeouts and 20 hits, the Modesto Nuts defeated the San Jose Giants 12-4 thanks to a 7-run eighth inning that seemed like it was never going to end.

Modesto starting pitcher Christian Little got a no-decision but looked great on the mound, only allowing one run and one hit with six strikeouts in his four innings of work.

The Giants scored first in the second inning but the Nuts quickly tied the game after first baseman Gabe Moncada doubled in his first at-bat, knocking in Jose Caguna.

Moncada made his 2025 Nuts debut today going 1-5 with a double, run scored and 2 RBI. Moncada played with the Nuts during the 2023 season.

After the Giants retook the lead in the 4th inning right fielder Ryan Picollo jumped on the scoring, hitting a solo home run to tie the game at 2-2.

Carlos Jimenez and Felnin Celesten added to the scoring to give the Nuts a 4-2 lead.

After a rough defensive fifth inning for the Nuts, San Jose tied the game up at 4.

Piccolo gave the Nuts the lead all over again with a go-ahead RBI single in the fifth inning.

With the game entering the bottom of the eighth inning with a score of 5-4, the nuts attacked the Giants bullpen for 7 runs in the inning to extend the lead to 12-4.

Adrian Quintana picked up the win going 1.1 innings with three strikeouts and no runs allowed.

Everyone in the Nuts starting lineup recorded at least one hit and as a team collected 15 total.

Ryan Picollo hit his second home run in as many days while Austin St. Laurent shined at the plate recording three hits.

The Nuts as a team collected seven doubles.

With tonight's win, Modesto regains the lead atop the North Division standings in the California League and will look to split the series with San Jose tomorrow afternoon.

First pitch is slated for 1:40 PM.

The Nuts will send Matt Tiberia (1-0 2.00 ERA) to the mound coming off a 5-inning shutout outing where he collected his first career victory last Sunday against the Stockton Ports.

