Sirota with Big Day in Another Win

May 4, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes got a big day from Mike Sirota at the plate and won for the fifth time in six games on the home stand, taking a 9-5 decision from Stockton on Sunday afternoon at LoanMart Field.

Sirota finished with four hits, a walk and three runs scored to cap a perfect day offensively, as the Quakes have now won 10 of their last 11 games overall.

The game was scoreless until the third, when Rancho got six off Ports' starter Wei-En Lin (1-1). Kellon Lindsey had a three-run homer in the inning, his second of the year, making it 3-0.

Leading 6-0 in the fourth, Sirota mashed one over the wall in left, his fourth of the year, making it 7-0.

Jaron Elkins later added Rancho's third homer of the day, a solo-shot to right, his third of the year, as the Quakes built an 8-1 advantage in the seventh.

Stockton made a run out of it in the eighth, scoring four times, but Myles Caba got out of the eighth and Cody Morse tossed a scoreless ninth to finish it off, sending Stockton to their sixth loss in their last seven games.

Jakob Wright fired two innings of work in his return from the Injured List, while Aidan Foeller (1-1) was credited with his first pro win, as he tossed three hitless innings of scoreless relief.

Rancho (19-8) will take Monday off, then head to Visalia on Tuesday, to take on the second-place Rawhide (13-14). Sean Paul Linan (2-1) will take on Denny Larrondo in Tuesday's opener at 6:30pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, May 13th, hosting the Inland Empire 66ers for Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Log on to our website and learn how to score a free ticket to the game on Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.