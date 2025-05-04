Caldwell Mounts Big Day as Rawhide Shutout Grizzlies

May 4, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - Slade Caldwell totaled three hits, a run and two RBI as the Visalia Rawhide took five of six games against the Fresno Grizzlies with a 5-0 victory on Sunday afternoon at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (13-14) used four pitchers to pitch their second shutout of Fresno (9-18) in this week's series. The Rawhide have pitched five shutouts on the season- the most of any California League team.

Grayson Hitt worked the best outing of his young pro career with four scoreless innings. He tossed four strikeouts while working around two hits and three walks.

Braden Quinn earned his first win of the season with two shutout innings.

Rocco Reid made his season debut with two scoreless frames with two strikeouts. Jake Fitzgibbons closed out the game with a harmless ninth inning allowing just one baserunner with one strikeout.

Caldwell was at the center of Visalia's offense all afternoon. He opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in a two run fourth frame. A second run in the inning scored on an error.

Visalia added another two tallies in the fifth started by a Modeifi Marte leadoff double. Juan Corniel walked with the bases loaded to bring home a run and Caldwell followed with an RBI single to center.

Caldwell scored the last run of the game in the eighth. He led off with his third single of the day and came home on a Marte RBI single.

Adrian Rodriguez joined Caldwell and Marte with multi-hit days for Visalia.

Caldwell now holds a .524 On-Base-Percentage, the best mark out of all qualified batters among the 120 full season MiLB teams.

Visalia wins five of six against their rivals from Fresno in the first of three series this season between the two sides.

Visalia continues the homestand starting Tuesday with a six game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers' affiliate the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Tuesday is Dairy Appreciation Night presented by California Diaries Inc. with a Cereal Bowl & Spoon Giveaway for the first 250 fans.

Tuesday is also a TWO's-Day, sponsored by Modelo & Pacifico with two street tacos for $6.25, Modelo & Pacifico draft or tall cans for $7.25 and $2 tickets in the 4Creeks Pasture.

Fans can purchase tickets on the Rawhide's website or at the stadium ticket office sponsored by Kaweah Health starting at Noon on weekend gamedays.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.