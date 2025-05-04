Jimenez Walk-Off Homer Stuns Giants, Gives Nuts Series Split

May 4, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







Carlos Jimenez crushed a two-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Modesto Nuts to a dramatic 5-4 win over the San Jose Giants on Sunday afternoon at John Thurman Field. The blast, Jimenez's third of the season, capped a comeback that saw Modesto erase a 4-3 deficit in their final at-bat and even the six-game series at three games apiece. The Giants had built a narrow lead behind a steady offensive effort, including RBI hits from SS Jean Carlos Sio, 2B Zander Darby, and CF Dakota Jordan, but stranded eight runners and failed to add insurance late.

San Jose reliever Cole Hillier, who entered with one out in the ninth, suffered the loss after walking a batter and surrendering the game-winning homer. Tyler Switalski, who came in in relief of starter Gerelmi Maldonado kept the Giants in the game with 4.1 strong innings for San Jose, while the Modesto bullpen trio of Anyelo Ovando, Yensy Bello, and Calvin Schapira combined to hold San Jose to one unearned run over the final four frames, with Schapira picking up the win. On offense, Modesto was led by shortstop Felnin Celesten, who tripled, singled, scored a run, and drove in another, while DH Matthew Ellis added an RBI single.

The Giants, who out-hit Modesto 8-7, received a three-hit day from Sio and two stolen bases from OF Carlos Gutierrez but couldn't capitalize in key moments, going just 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position. They also struck out 11 times, including three from Elian Rayo, who cooled off after Friday's heroics, and left the bases loaded in the seventh.

With the loss, San Jose falls to 16-11 while Modesto improves to a league-best 18-9, maintaining sole possession of first place in the California League North. The Giants will regroup as they return home for their next series against Lake Elsinore, while Modesto rides the momentum of a walk-off win into the upcoming week as they will travel to Fresno for a 6-game series against the Grizzlies.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.