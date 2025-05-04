Series Goes to Quakes After 5-0 Loss in Game Five

May 4, 2025 - California League (CalL)

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - The Ports were held to two hits on Saturday night, as they were blanked by the Quakes 2-0 to give Rancho Cucamonga the series win for the first six-game series loss for the Ports this season.

Both hits for Stockton (14-12) came via singles into center by Carlos Franco, who was making his first start at first base as a member of the Ports. It was just the second time this season the Ports had been shutout, the other coming in Stockton's lone loss in Visalia this year in a 1-0 defeat.

Nathan Dettmer (2-2) had a long, labor-intensive first inning before settling in. He allowed two runs in a 34-pitch first frame on a walk and two hits. He got around a two-out bloop single in the second when Cesar Franco made a diving grab on another shallow fly ball to end the inning. Then the former Texas A&M Aggie had back-to-back, three-up-three-down innings in the third and fourth.

But a double followed by one-out triple from Mike Sirota would make it 3-0 Quakes and chase Dettmer before Aidan Layton wrapped up the fifth. Ryan Magdic struck out the side in the sixth, but the Quakes plated an unearned run in the seventh to go up 4-0 and scored on a wild pitch in the eighth for their 5-0 lead.

Davis Diaz extended his on-base streak to 17 games the hard way when he was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning. It's just the second series loss for Stockton when factoring in dropping two of three in Fresno to start the 2025 campaign.

UP NEXT: LHP Jakob Wright (0-0, 0.00) will start for the Quakes and Ports will roll out LHP Wei-En Lin (1-0, 2.70) for the 2:00 PM series finale.

