Grizzlies Fall in Final Game of Road Trip

May 4, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Walks and an untimely error put the Fresno Grizzlies behind (9-18) in what turned into a 5-0 loss to the Visalia Rawhide (13-14) Sunday afternoon at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia.

Brody Brecht worked through three first inning walks and escaped with a double play and a strikeout to keep Visalia off the board.

In the second inning, Brecht struck out two more to navigate past three singles in the inning.

Brecht cruised through the third inning using another pair of strikeouts but ran into trouble in the fourth after hitting Jose Alpuria with a pitch and walking Adrian De Leon to start the inning. A single loaded the bases before Slade Caldwell's sacrifice fly started the scoring.

The bases were loaded again after Alberto Barriga was hit by a pitch forcing the Grizzlies to the bullpen.

Luke Jewett induced a groundball to third, but an error allowed Ruben Santana to reach, De Leon to score and the Rawhide to extend their lead to 2-0.

Visalia added two more in the fifth after a leadoff double and a combination of walks and a hit batter, forcing in one run. Caldwell's RBI single extended the lead to 4-0.

Everett Catlett and Luke Thelen settled things down from there combining for five strikeouts and 2.2 innings of relief.

Visalia added one more in the eighth after Caldwell's leadoff single. He eventually scored on a two-out single by Modeifi Marte.

The Grizzlies were held in check offensively by a quartet of Visalia southpaws. Four pitchers limited Fresno to five hits, two of which came from Kelvin Hidalgo.

Fresno will get off the road for a week after its longest road trip of the season, 12 games between San Jose and Visalia.

After notching its 50th win against the Rawhide on Saturday (72 all time meetings), the Grizzlies will return home to Chukchansi Park on Tuesday to open a six-game series against the North Division leading Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners).

Bryan Mena is scheduled to take the ball for the Grizzlies with an 11:00am first pitch.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/watch.

