Ports Drop to .500 After 4-2 Loss to 66ers

May 7, 2025 - California League (CalL)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The big hit evaded the Ports on Tuesday night at San Manuel Stadium, as they lost the series opener to Inland Empire 4-2.

The 66ers (9-19) scored a pair of runs in the first with a two-out, two-RBI base hit by Dario Laverde into right center, as the top-15 prospect for the Angels put Inland Empire ahead 2-0.

The Ports (14-14) tied it in the fourth after Carlos Franco extended his hit streak to six games with a double to left center and Myles Naylor singled to left to put runners at the corners. Two wild pitches plated both Stockton runs, but that would be the end of the rally.

Inland Empire would reclaim the lead in the fifth inning on a base hit up the middle by Kevyn Castillo past the drawn in infield with runners on second and third and one out to go up 4-2. That would chase Stockton starter Tzu-Chen Sha, who allowed a season high six hits and four earned runs over 4.1 innings for his shortest start of the season.

Stockton loaded the bases with two outs in the second and sixth innings. They had the right hitter at the plate each time in Gunner Gouldsmith, who delivered a base-clearing double on Sunday and was 2 for 3 with the bases loaded this season, but he would ground out to the middle infield both times on Tuesday night. The Ports would manage just one hit over the final three innings.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: The Ports are now 3-4 against left-handed starters, 2-10 when the opponent scores first, and 3-11 when they score four runs or less. It was Stockton's first loss this season in a two-run game, and they are 1-9 when trailing after seven innings and 0-9 when trailing after eight.

UP NEXT: RHP Peyton Olejnik (0-3, 4.07) will start for the 66ers versus the Ports' RHP Sam Stuhr (0-2, 6.14) for Wednesday's 6:35 first pitch.

