Quakes Back in Business on Saturday

May 10, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Visalia, CA - The Quakes rebounded after Friday's disappointing defeat, taking care of business at Valley Strong Ballpark on Saturday with a 6-2 win over the Rawhide.

Aidan Foeller, Shawndrick Oduber (1-0), Michael Vilchez and Myles Caba combined to hold the Rawhide to just three hits, as the Quakes won for the third time in five games in the series, moving their lead back to seven games in the South Division.

Rancho's Kellon Lindsey had a big night offensively, as he had two hits, two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base to lead Rancho's nine-hit attack.

His two-run single capped a three-run second, as the Quakes grabbed an early 3-0 lead over Visalia starter Wilkin Paredes (2-2).

Visalia answered in the bottom of the second, as Foeller struggled a bit with his command. After allowing two run in the second though, Foeller dominated over the next few innings, as he'd finish with eight strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

The Quakes added on with one in the fifth, thanks to a Jaron Elkins RBI hit, then two more runs in the seventh to put it away.

Rancho (22-10) will look for four of six in Visalia on Sunday, with Logan Tabeling (2-0) set to make his first start of his career. He'll be opposed by Visalia's Grayson Hitt in the finale at 2pm.

Rancho (22-10) will look for four of six in Visalia on Sunday, with Logan Tabeling (2-0) set to make his first start of his career. He'll be opposed by Visalia's Grayson Hitt in the finale at 2pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, May 13th, hosting the Inland Empire 66ers for Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday.







