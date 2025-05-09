Eighth Inning Comeback for 66ers Leads to 8-5 Loss for Ports

May 9, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A wild, wacky game at San Manuel Stadium went to Inland Empire on Thursday night, as a four-run eighth inning tilted the game to the 66ers in an 8-5 loss for the Ports.

In a contest with six combined wild pitches and three lead changes, Inland Empire - playing as the Malmo Oatmilkers - struck first to get the first run allowed by starter Donny Troconis through his initial 22.1 innings as a Stockton Port. Troconis' one real flaw on the night was falling behind hitters, and he would issue a walk to the first batter he faced. That runner would come in to score when the California League's Player of the Month in April, Raudi Rodriguez, drove Jorge Ruiz home to put I.E. (10-20) up 1-0.

Stockton (15-14) would answer in the second when Luis Freitez and Myles Naylor walked to start the frame and advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch. Jesus Fernandez singled into center to tie the game and Naylor scored on another wild pitch to go up 2-1.

Cameron Leary reached on a fielder's choice where the umpire didn't realize the shortstop didn't have the ball when he tagged the base, after it kicked off the second baseman and the second baseman had picked it back up. That eliminated Carlos Franco from the bases but freed up Leary to steal second and third (12, 13) before coming in on an error at short that helped correct the umpire's error for a 2-1 lead.

Inland Empire got a run back in the fourth when Fernandez tried to throw out a runner going from second to third on a grounder to short, but Jared Sprague-Lott tried to make a swipe tag without the ball and the runner scored to make it 3-2. The 66ers reclaimed the lead in the fifth after a pair of singles put a pair aboard with one out. Troconis was replaced by Tucker Novotny, and though lefty got swings and misses, he uncorked a pair of wild pitches that allowed both runners to score and put I.E. up 4-3.

The score stayed that way until the eighth when Gunner Gouldsmith walked to start the inning and was driven home on an RBI double (5) by Davis Diaz just inside the third-base bag to score Gouldsmith from first to tie it. That was followed by another wild pitch to score Diaz to put the Ports ahead 5-4.

Alejandro Manzano came in to close it out, and though he had not allowed an earned run this season, he allowed a pair of hits to start the inning and then made a fielding error on a bunt that allowed a run to score at tie the game at 5-5. A sac fly that gave the 66ers the lead was followed by a single into left center and a double into right to cap off a four-run eighth that put I.E. up 8-5.

Stockton would load the bases with one out in the ninth, but a comebacker of the bat of Fernandez led to a runner being thrown out at the plate before a strikeout of Gouldsmith ended the game.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Carlos Franco extended his hit streak to eight games with a single into center in the third inning. It was just the third time this season the Ports lost while outhitting their opponent and when leading after seven innings.

UP NEXT: RHP Yeferson Vargas (3-2, 3.95) will start for the 66ers against LHP Ryan Madgic (0-0, 3.45) for the Ports with game four scheduled for a 6:35 PM first pitch.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.







California League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.