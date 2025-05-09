Grizzlies Slug, Shutdown Modesto in 12-2 Rout

May 9, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







A complete performance, carried by a trio of explosive offensive innings, carried the Fresno Grizzlies (11-19) their largest victory of the season, a 12-2 route over the California League North leading Modesto Nuts (19-11) Thursday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

The Grizzlies posted their highest scoring total of the season and tied their season high with hits, backing up the rehabbing Sean Sullivan, who set the tone with a scoreless frame.

Tommy Hopfe walked to start the bottom of the first before consecutive soft hits from Kelvin Hidalgo and Robert Calaz produced the game's first run.

Kevin Fitzer doubled in a run and scored on Francisco Garcia's single. Nolan Clifford's two-out bunt produced an errant throw and plated Garcia to complete a four-run inning.

The Grizzlies tacked on two runs in the 2nd when Robert Calaz smashed a homer 393 feet to home run alley in left field.

Up 6-0, Sean Sullivan dazzled in his rehab start, his only appearance in Fresno since striking out six in two innings back in his first professional season in 2023.

Sullivan navigated around three hits, including inducing a 4-6-3 double play turned by Hopfe, Hidalgo and Jacob Hinderleider to cruise through four innings. Sullivan struck out two and did not walk any or surrender a run.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Grizzlies piled on. Yeiker Reyes and Hopfe both walked to start the inning, and Kelvin Hidalgo singled them in. Hinderleider doubled home a run to chase Modesto's starter, Jeter Martinez, from the game.

Two walks from the Modesto bullpen loaded the bases in front of Blake Wright, who cranked a three-run double, later scoring himself on Juan Castillo's RBI single, as Fresno staked a 12-0 lead on the division leading Nuts.

The six run fourth inning matches the largest inning of the season for the Grizzlies, when they put up six on the road to beat Inland Empire in the second series of the year.

Both offenses went quiet from there as Ismael Luciano came on and tossed three scoreless innings before succumbing to a pair of runs in the eighth.

Fresno did not have another hit until Hidalgo's 8th inning single tied the Grizzlies season high for single season hits this season with 12.

Carlos Torres worked a scoreless ninth to close out the 12-2 victory for Fresno.

Hidalgo (3-5), Calaz (2-5, HR, 3 RBI) and Wright (2-3, 2 2B, 3 RBI) each had multi-hit performances while Hopfe (3 runs), Fitzer (2 runs), and Francisco Garcia (2 runs) each scored multi times.

Friday night will be the fourth game of the series, with a 7:05pm scheduled first pitch, and is Star Wars Night at Chukchansi Park.

The Grizzlies will turn to right-hander Jackson Cox while Modesto will counter with right hander Walter Ford.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/watch.







